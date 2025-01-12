2025
California Coast News

Good news about wildfire on Ventura/Los Angeles County line: Now at 100% containment

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 12, 2025 at 9:12 PM PST
Ventura County firefighters battling the Kenneth Fire Thursday night.
Ventura County Fire Department
Ventura County firefighters battling the Kenneth Fire Thursday night.

No structures destroyed by Kenneth Fire.

There's some good news in the battle against Southern California's wildfires. Firefighters have fully contained a blaze near the Ventura-Los Angeles County line.

The Kenneth Fire started Thursday afternoon in the West Hills area. It forced some evacuations in the San Fernando Valley, and concern in the Conejo Valley.

Firefighters stopped the growth of the fire in about four hours. No homes were destroyed or damaged.

Crews continued mopup work through the weekend, with containment reaching 100% yesterday.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
