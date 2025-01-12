Good news about wildfire on Ventura/Los Angeles County line: Now at 100% containment

There's some good news in the battle against Southern California's wildfires. Firefighters have fully contained a blaze near the Ventura-Los Angeles County line.

The Kenneth Fire started Thursday afternoon in the West Hills area. It forced some evacuations in the San Fernando Valley, and concern in the Conejo Valley.

Firefighters stopped the growth of the fire in about four hours. No homes were destroyed or damaged.

Crews continued mopup work through the weekend, with containment reaching 100% yesterday.