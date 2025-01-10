2025
Riding the bus may cost more: Santa Barbara MTD looking at first fare hikes in 16 years

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 10, 2025 at 12:47 PM PST
The Santa Barbara MTD is considering fare hikes to make up for rising operational costs, and a los of some federal funding.
Santa Barbara MTD
The Santa Barbara MTD is considering fare hikes to make up for rising operational costs, and a loss of some federal funding.

Officials say rising operational costs, loss of some federal funding mike hikes ncecessary.

A transit system on the South Coast is looking at making its first fare increases in 16 years.

Santa Barbara’s Metropolitan Transit District currently charges $1.75 as its regular fare. It’s looking at two proposed alternatives.

One would raise the base fare from $1.75, to $2.25. The second would take it to $2.50. Rates for kids, and seniors would also go up, as would multiride passes.

MTD officials say rising operational costs make a hike necessary.

In addition, they say population growth in the region means the system no longer qualifies for about $3 million in annual federal funding designed to help service smaller communities.

The agency will hold a series of public meetings on the proposed hikes, with the first one at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Goleta Valley Community Center.
