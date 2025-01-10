Man gets six decade long prison sentence for shooting Oxnard mother and her daughter

A Ventura County man has received a more than six decade long state prison sentence for a shooting attack on a home that left a young girl paralyzed, and her mother seriously injured.

The attack happened in July of 2019, in Oxnard.

Prosecutors say Jaylin Edwards and a teenager fired a volley of shots into a home where they believed a man they were looking for lived.

A family of five was sitting in the living room at the time. A seven-year-old girl was hit in the head, and suffered permanent injuries. Her mother was hit in the foot and thigh, but recovered.

The 28-year-old Oxnard man was convicted of attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, and assault with a semiautomatic firearm.