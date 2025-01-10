2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Man gets six decade long prison sentence for shooting Oxnard mother and her daughter

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 10, 2025 at 5:22 PM PST
Tim Hufner
/
Unsplash

Prosecutors say the man and his accomplice fired a volly of shots into the living room of a house where a family was sitting.

A Ventura County man has received a more than six decade long state prison sentence for a shooting attack on a home that left a young girl paralyzed, and her mother seriously injured.

The attack happened in July of 2019, in Oxnard.

Prosecutors say Jaylin Edwards and a teenager fired a volley of shots into a home where they believed a man they were looking for lived.

A family of five was sitting in the living room at the time. A seven-year-old girl was hit in the head, and suffered permanent injuries. Her mother was hit in the foot and thigh, but recovered.

The 28-year-old Oxnard man was convicted of attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, and assault with a semiautomatic firearm.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsoxnard shootingsentencing
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco