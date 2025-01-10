Local organization which supports young girls is gearing up to help with disaster preparedness

Girls Inc of Carpinteria is known for its programs for young girls, and is now gearing up to be a community disaster assistance center.

They have been working to empower girls and young women for nearly 160 years.

"A lot of our work is focused on community building and recognizing that we can't have strong girls if we don't have a strong community," said Jamie Collins, the executive director of Girls Inc of Carpinteria.

The organization is gearing up to become a community resilience hub and support the community with emergency preparedness.

"We just recognize that Carpinteria becomes a geographically isolated community when disaster strikes and really just decided that it was part of our role to make sure that our community had the resources and the tools and the knowledge that they need to be able to prepare for when disaster strikes," said Collins.

A community resilience fair is being held Thursday from 5:30 -7:00 p.m. at Girls Inc of Carpinteria.