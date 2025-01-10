2025
Local organization which supports young girls is gearing up to help with disaster preparedness

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published January 13, 2025 at 3:00 AM PST
A Carpinteria organization known for its programs for young girls is gearing up to be a community disaster assistance center
Malachi Brooks
/
Unsplash
Emergency preparedness is at the forefront of all our minds right now.

Girls Inc of Carpinteria is known for its programs for young girls, and is now gearing up to be a community disaster assistance center.

They have been working to empower girls and young women for nearly 160 years.

"A lot of our work is focused on community building and recognizing that we can't have strong girls if we don't have a strong community," said Jamie Collins, the executive director of Girls Inc of Carpinteria.

The organization is gearing up to become a community resilience hub and support the community with emergency preparedness.

"We just recognize that Carpinteria becomes a geographically isolated community when disaster strikes and really just decided that it was part of our role to make sure that our community had the resources and the tools and the knowledge that they need to be able to prepare for when disaster strikes," said Collins.

A community resilience fair is being held Thursday from 5:30 -7:00 p.m. at Girls Inc of Carpinteria.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday