How to navigate conversations with your children about the wildfire devastation

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published January 10, 2025 at 3:07 PM PST
How can you help the children in your life understand the wildfires disaster?

Communities destroyed, families displaced, images of out of control fires are terrifying enough for adults – so how can we help our children understand what’s going on?

Images of the devastation in Los Angeles County have shocked us all, but how can you explain it to your children or grandchildren?

"Reminding kids that you're there to help and to keep them safe. It is a balance because we can't, of course, make what's going on go away. It's there and it's real. And it's scary for adults as well as children," said Suzanne Grimmesey, the Head of Strategy for Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness.

How can you talk about the destructive Los Angeles county wildfires with your children?

She says that it’s also important for adults to take a moment for ourselves.

"It's like being on an airplane and putting on our air mask first before we can help our kids. So that time when kids are in bed and adults are awake, that's more of a chance to take care of yourself. "
