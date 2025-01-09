2025
Traffic relief! New carpool lane opens on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 9, 2025 at 11:11 AM PST

Northbound and southbound carpool lanes between Carpinteria and Summerland are latest leg in project to widen 101 from Carpinteria to Santa Barbara.

Traffic will be flowing a bit better on a section of Highway 101 in the Tri-Counties with the opening of a new carpool lane.

A third lane has been added to the 101 in both directions from Summerland to Carpinteria. The northbound lane opened December 13th, and the southbound lane opened Thursday.

The new lanes are peak period carpool lanes. From 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. there has to be at least two people in a vehicle to use the lanes. During the midday, evening, and overnight hours anyone can use them.

It’s the latest step in a five segment project to widen Highway 101 to three lanes in each direction from Carpinteria to Santa Barbara. When the entire project is completed, there will be carpool lanes to ease traffic from Mussel Shoals in Ventura County to Santa Barbara.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco