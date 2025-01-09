Traffic relief! New carpool lane opens on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County

Traffic will be flowing a bit better on a section of Highway 101 in the Tri-Counties with the opening of a new carpool lane.

A third lane has been added to the 101 in both directions from Summerland to Carpinteria. The northbound lane opened December 13th, and the southbound lane opened Thursday.

The new lanes are peak period carpool lanes. From 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. there has to be at least two people in a vehicle to use the lanes. During the midday, evening, and overnight hours anyone can use them.

It’s the latest step in a five segment project to widen Highway 101 to three lanes in each direction from Carpinteria to Santa Barbara. When the entire project is completed, there will be carpool lanes to ease traffic from Mussel Shoals in Ventura County to Santa Barbara.

