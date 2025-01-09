2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Painful memory: January 9 is anniversary of the deadly Montecito debris flow, which killed 23 people

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 9, 2025 at 12:07 PM PST
One of the homes destoyed by the January 9, 2018 Montectio Debris Flow
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
One of the homes destroyed by the January 9, 2018 Montectio Debris Flow

January 9 marks a painful anniversary in the Tri-Counties. It was seven years ago that the Montecito Debris Flow occurred.

After the December, 2017 Thomas wildfire stripped vegetation from the slopes above the community. Weeks later, a powerful storm sent a torrent of mud, rock, and debris down the barren slopes, and through the community.

23 people died, more than 150 were hurt, and hundreds of homes and businesses were destroyed or damaged.

The anniversary will be commemorated with a ceremony at Montecito Union School at 6 Thursday night.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsmontectio debris flow#MontecitoStrongdebriswildfires
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco