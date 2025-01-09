Painful memory: January 9 is anniversary of the deadly Montecito debris flow, which killed 23 people

January 9 marks a painful anniversary in the Tri-Counties. It was seven years ago that the Montecito Debris Flow occurred.

After the December, 2017 Thomas wildfire stripped vegetation from the slopes above the community. Weeks later, a powerful storm sent a torrent of mud, rock, and debris down the barren slopes, and through the community.

23 people died, more than 150 were hurt, and hundreds of homes and businesses were destroyed or damaged.

The anniversary will be commemorated with a ceremony at Montecito Union School at 6 Thursday night.

