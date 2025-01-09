Firefighters stop new Southern California wildfire near the Ventura-Los Angeles County line

Firefighters say they’ve stopped the growth of a new wildfire which at one point caused a lot of concern, and some people to evacuate in the San Fernando, and Conejo Valleys.

The LAPD is investigating it as a possible arson incident.

The Kenneth Fire started just before 3 Thursday afternoon near the Victory Trailhead. That’s outside of West Hills, near the Ventura-Los Angeles County line.

The fire pushed south and southwest, forcing some evacuations in the San Fernando Valley. It didn’t move into the Conejo Valley, but some people evacuated anyway. There were no mandatory evacuation orders for Ventura County.

Lance Orozco / KCLU Smoke from the Kenneth Fire at dusk Thursday night.

Some senior care facilities in Agoura Hills moved their residents as a precaution.

Firefighters hit the fire hard with air tankers, and helicopters. Andrew Dowd, with the Ventura County Fire Department, says by around 7:30, they had stopped the growth of the blaze.

There are no reports of any structures being destroyed or damaged.