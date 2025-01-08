2025
Ventura County prosecutors say man going to prison for bilking investors out of more than $1 million

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 8, 2025 at 5:14 PM PST
Photo by Tim Hufner/Unsplash

Prosecutors say Conejo Valley man claimed he had major investors in a pamphlet focused on reducing DUI's, but say he faked the support for the project.

A former Conejo Valley resident has been sentenced to state prison for his role in a fraudulent investment scheme involving a project focused on reducing drunk driving.

Prosecutors say George Ronald Russell bilked people out of more than a million dollars, claiming major investors had committed to buying a pamphlet he created to reduce impaired driving. They say the 68-year-old man promised significant returns, and even staged fake phone calls and texts with a company which was supposedly a major investor.

Russell pled guilty to 18 felony counts ranging from grand theft from an elder to money laundering.

In addition to a four year state prison sentence, Russell was ordered to pay nearly $1.2 million dollars in restitution.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco