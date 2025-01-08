Ventura County prosecutors say man going to prison for bilking investors out of more than $1 million

A former Conejo Valley resident has been sentenced to state prison for his role in a fraudulent investment scheme involving a project focused on reducing drunk driving.

Prosecutors say George Ronald Russell bilked people out of more than a million dollars, claiming major investors had committed to buying a pamphlet he created to reduce impaired driving. They say the 68-year-old man promised significant returns, and even staged fake phone calls and texts with a company which was supposedly a major investor.

Russell pled guilty to 18 felony counts ranging from grand theft from an elder to money laundering.

In addition to a four year state prison sentence, Russell was ordered to pay nearly $1.2 million dollars in restitution.