Thousands warned they may be impacted by public safety power shut offs

It comes amid red flag warnings as high winds batter the region.

"It's an unusually large number, and it's a dynamic situation," explains Jeff Monford from Southern California Edison.

Monford says that while shut offs are an inconvenience, safety has to come first.

"We consider public safety power shutoffs to be a measure of last resort - something we take seriously. We don't do it lightly because we know that it's a great inconvenience or a hardship to be without power," he said.

"What we take into account is the expected winds both prevailing and wind gusts as well as the humidity, and importantly, how dry vegetation is on the ground."

To stay up to date on PSPS and wind-related repair outages, visit SCE’s online interactive outage map at sce.com/outagemap