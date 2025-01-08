2025
Thousands warned they may be impacted by public safety power shut offs

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published January 8, 2025 at 2:15 AM PST
Southern California Edison has warned thousands of customers they could be impacted by public safety power shut offs
SCE
More than 90,000 SCE customers in Ventura County and 4000 in Santa Barbara County have been warned of possible shut offs.

It comes amid red flag warnings as high winds batter the region.

"It's an unusually large number, and it's a dynamic situation," explains Jeff Monford from Southern California Edison.

Monford says that while shut offs are an inconvenience, safety has to come first.

"We consider public safety power shutoffs to be a measure of last resort - something we take seriously. We don't do it lightly because we know that it's a great inconvenience or a hardship to be without power," he said.

"What we take into account is the expected winds both prevailing and wind gusts as well as the humidity, and importantly, how dry vegetation is on the ground."

To stay up to date on PSPS and wind-related repair outages, visit SCE’s online interactive outage map at sce.com/outagemap
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
