President signs bill from Santa Barbara congressman restoring some Social Security benefits

The President signed into law a bill co-sponsored by a Santa Barbara congressman which restores full Social Security benefits to some retired government employees.

The legislation repeals what were known as the Windfall Elimination Provision, and the Government Pension Offset. The provisions added to Social Security laws in the 1980’s reduced benefits for some retired public servants like teachers, police officers, and firefighters because they were also receiving government pensions.

The new law restores full Social Security members for millions of retired government employees, including an estimated 350,000 in California.

Democratic Congressman Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara co-authored the legislation.

