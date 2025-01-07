2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Man responsible for death of bicyclist while evading police in Ventura County sentenced to prison

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 7, 2025 at 10:52 AM PST
Photo by Tim Hufner/Unsplash

Prosecutors say robber led police on a car chase through Camarillo, hitting a cyclist before smashing head-on into another car.

A man who struck and killed a bicyclist while fleeing police in a Ventura County car chase has received a 12 year prison sentence.

Prosecutors say it happened last July, in Camarillo. They say Makare Toliver robbed a man in a parking lot. The victim called Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies, who spotted Toliver’s car nearby.

They say Toliver tried to get away, topping speeds of 100 miles an hour. He struck a bicyclist who was in a bike lane, and then crashed head-on into another car. He was arrested at the scene. The cyclist died at a hospital.

Toliver pled guilty to multiple charges, including evading an officer causing death.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newscamarilloarmed robbery
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco