Man responsible for death of bicyclist while evading police in Ventura County sentenced to prison

A man who struck and killed a bicyclist while fleeing police in a Ventura County car chase has received a 12 year prison sentence.

Prosecutors say it happened last July, in Camarillo. They say Makare Toliver robbed a man in a parking lot. The victim called Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies, who spotted Toliver’s car nearby.

They say Toliver tried to get away, topping speeds of 100 miles an hour. He struck a bicyclist who was in a bike lane, and then crashed head-on into another car. He was arrested at the scene. The cyclist died at a hospital.

Toliver pled guilty to multiple charges, including evading an officer causing death.

