Get a gift card over the Holidays? Know your rights!
Do they expire and how can you spend those last few dollars and cents?
The decorations are down and packed away for another year - but be careful not to tuck away any gift cards you may have received over the Holidays.
2 in 5 of us have an unused gift card, gift voucher or store credit – but – don’t worry – did you know that gift cards in California never expire?
"For your standard gift card that perhaps you purchase at a coffee shop or a big box retailer, the entirety of the value of that card is theirs, and it is against the law for a retailer to expire out the funds," explains Andrew Reid, Senior Prosecutor with the Ventura County District Attorney’s Consumer Unit.
Reid says it’s worthwhile knowing your rights – like that smaller balances must be paid in cash.
"If there's any amount left on a gift card that is under $10, the holder of the gift card is actually entitled to that amount upon request," said Reid.