2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Get a gift card over the Holidays? Know your rights!

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published January 6, 2025 at 6:00 AM PST
Did you know gift cards in California never expire?
Claire Abdo
/
UnSplash
Did you know gift cards in California never expire?

Do they expire and how can you spend those last few dollars and cents?

The decorations are down and packed away for another year - but be careful not to tuck away any gift cards you may have received over the Holidays.

2 in 5 of us have an unused gift card, gift voucher or store credit – but – don’t worry – did you know that gift cards in California never expire?

"For your standard gift card that perhaps you purchase at a coffee shop or a big box retailer, the entirety of the value of that card is theirs, and it is against the law for a retailer to expire out the funds," explains Andrew Reid, Senior Prosecutor with the Ventura County District Attorney’s Consumer Unit.

Reid says it’s worthwhile knowing your rights – like that smaller balances must be paid in cash.

"If there's any amount left on a gift card that is under $10, the holder of the gift card is actually entitled to that amount upon request," said Reid.

Tags
california coast newscal coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday