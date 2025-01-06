Get a gift card over the Holidays? Know your rights!

The decorations are down and packed away for another year - but be careful not to tuck away any gift cards you may have received over the Holidays.

2 in 5 of us have an unused gift card, gift voucher or store credit – but – don’t worry – did you know that gift cards in California never expire?

"For your standard gift card that perhaps you purchase at a coffee shop or a big box retailer, the entirety of the value of that card is theirs, and it is against the law for a retailer to expire out the funds," explains Andrew Reid, Senior Prosecutor with the Ventura County District Attorney’s Consumer Unit.

Reid says it’s worthwhile knowing your rights – like that smaller balances must be paid in cash.

"If there's any amount left on a gift card that is under $10, the holder of the gift card is actually entitled to that amount upon request," said Reid.