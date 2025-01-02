2025
California Coast News

Six decade old bridge on Central Coast could get Historic Landmark status

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 2, 2025 at 4:40 PM PST
The Cold Spring Bridge could be getting Historic Landmark status from Santa Barbara County.
The Cold Spring Bridge could be getting Historic Landmark status from Santa Barbara County.

Santa Barbara County Supervisors set to consider proposal Tuesday.

A massive Central Coast bridge which has been driven over millions of times over the decades may be designated as a historic landmark.

Santa Barbara County Supervisors are set to consider a recommendation on Tuesday from the county’s Historic Landmarks Commission to bestow the status on the Cold Spring Bridge, on Highway 154.

The bridge was built in 1964. Its giant arch spans a canyon coming off of San Marcos Pass. It’s about 400 feet from the roadway to the canyon floor. The bridge is known for its spectacular views of the Santa Ynez Valley.

The bridge was the center of controversy more than a decade ago. More than 50 people used the bridge to take their lives over the decades. A proposal was developed to add suicide barriers. A group opposed the project, saying it would ruin the bridge’s aesthetics. But, a judge denied the legal challenge, and the more than nine foot high barriers were added in 2012.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco