Six decade old bridge on Central Coast could get Historic Landmark status

A massive Central Coast bridge which has been driven over millions of times over the decades may be designated as a historic landmark.

Santa Barbara County Supervisors are set to consider a recommendation on Tuesday from the county’s Historic Landmarks Commission to bestow the status on the Cold Spring Bridge, on Highway 154.

The bridge was built in 1964. Its giant arch spans a canyon coming off of San Marcos Pass. It’s about 400 feet from the roadway to the canyon floor. The bridge is known for its spectacular views of the Santa Ynez Valley.

The bridge was the center of controversy more than a decade ago. More than 50 people used the bridge to take their lives over the decades. A proposal was developed to add suicide barriers. A group opposed the project, saying it would ruin the bridge’s aesthetics. But, a judge denied the legal challenge, and the more than nine foot high barriers were added in 2012.