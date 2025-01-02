77-year-old man hit by vehicle in Ventura County dies
Cause of collision in Santa Paula still under investigation.
A 77-year-old man struck, and seriously injured by a vehicle at a Santa Paula intersection has died.
The collision happened just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, at the intersection of Santa Barbara and Davis Streets.
Carlos Villanueva was critically injured. The Santa Paula man died Wednesday afternoon.
Police say the driver of the vehicle stopped, and is cooperating with authorities in the investigation.