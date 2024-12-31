Driver sought in connection with fatal collision in Ventura County

Onr driver is dead, and a second is being sought following an early morning crash which led to a collision on Highway 101 in Ventura County.

The initial crash happened just before one a.m. Tuesday, on northbound 101 just north of Carmen Drive in Camarillo.

CHP officers say a speeding Lexus made a dangerous manuever towards the side of the road, and smashed into a retaining wall. It then flipped over into a traffic lane.

An oncoming car then slammed into the disabled vehicle. The driver of the Lexus was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The name of the 40-year-old Oxnard man hasn't been released.

Officers are still looking for the person driving the second vehicle. They say the driver apparently fled the scene on foot.

There's no word on whether drugs or alcohol are belived to have been factors in the crashes.