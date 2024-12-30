Detectives say creative thieves wore girdles to sneak merchandise out of Ventura County stores

Detectives say they've arrested a male and female team which used girdles to sneak stolen items out of Ventura County stores.

Investigators say they were alerted to the duo in early December by the security team at a Camarillo Premium Outlets store. They later identified one of the suspects, and days later spotted him leaving the same store with a woman.

When the two were searched, the detectives say they found 17 pairs of stolen jeans hidden in girdles they were wearing. Additional stolen items were found inside of their vehicle.

The two Los Angeles area residents were arrested on multiple theft related charges.