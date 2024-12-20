X marked the spot in Ventura. Now, the X Games extreme sports competition is headed to Sacramento

In November, KCLU News first reported that the extreme sports event called the X Games wouldn’t be returning to Ventura in 2025, after a two year run at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

We now know where the summer edition of the games is headed. The X Games has reached a deal to hold the event for the next three years in Sacramento. They will take place at Cal Expo, the state fairgrounds.

The X Games brought tens of thousands of spectators to Ventura to watch events like skateboarding and BMX bike riding. It was in added boost for Ventura County’s already busy tourism season.

The community also received national exposure, with hours of live and taped coverage from the competition appearing on ESPN, and ABC.