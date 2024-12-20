The party's over? Major party supply store with locations in the Tri-Counties going out of business

The party is apparently over for the nation’s largest party supply store chain, which has some locations in the Tri-Counties.

Officials with Party City say they will be shutting down the financially troubled company. It filed for bankruptcy nearly a year ago. While its financial situation has been improving, officials say it isn’t enough to save the chain.

The company has been hit by the impacts of inflation, as well as competition during the key Halloween season from popup stores.

At its peak, it had more than 800 stores. It closed about 80 in the last year. There’s no word on exactly when the stores will close their doors.

Locally, it has a number of stores, including locations in Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Oxnard, and San Luis Obispo.