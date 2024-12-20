Hitting the roads this Holiday week? Leave early and check your car

Millions of us will be traveling over the Holidays, and hoping that we don’t hit too much traffic congestion on the way and not everyone has a sleigh that can avoid the traffic jams.

"9.9 million people in Southern California will take a trip of 50 miles or more away from home. That's from Saturday, December 21st through Wednesday, January 1st," says Doug Shupe of AAA of Southern California.

Shupe says that safety is the most important factor in any Holiday travel plans.

"3.7 million Southern Californians will be taking a road trip for the holidays. So check your vehicle before heading out on that road trip. Look at your tires, check the tire tread and inflation. Make sure your battery has a good charge," said Shupe.