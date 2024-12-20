2024
Hitting the roads this Holiday week? Leave early and check your car

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published December 20, 2024 at 6:00 AM PST
Millions will be traveling by road this Holiday season
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Millions will be traveling by road this Holiday season

AAA say they expect the majority of people to travel over the weekend.

Millions of us will be traveling over the Holidays, and hoping that we don’t hit too much traffic congestion on the way and not everyone has a sleigh that can avoid the traffic jams.

"9.9 million people in Southern California will take a trip of 50 miles or more away from home. That's from Saturday, December 21st through Wednesday, January 1st," says Doug Shupe of AAA of Southern California.

Shupe says that safety is the most important factor in any Holiday travel plans.

"3.7 million Southern Californians will be taking a road trip for the holidays. So check your vehicle before heading out on that road trip. Look at your tires, check the tire tread and inflation. Make sure your battery has a good charge," said Shupe.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
