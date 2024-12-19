2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Purrrrfect ending for cat trapped in engine compartment of moving car on Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 19, 2024 at 11:27 AM PST
A cat was trapped in the engine compartment of a car on the Central Coast before being rescued by Santa Barbara County firefighters.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
A cat was trapped in the engine compartment of a car on the Central Coast before being rescued by Santa Barbara County firefighters.

Santa Barbara County firefighters rescue cat, but it may have ended up using one of its nine lives in the process.

A cat may have used up one of its nine lives this week on the Central Coast. It became trapped in the engine compartment of a moving car.

It happened in Vandenberg Village. The driver got into the car and drove about 100 feet when they suddenly heard meowing.

They stopped, and called 911. Santa Barbara County firefighters found an adult cat which had become caught in the engine compartment by their fur. 

Despite its ordeal, the cat was uninjured.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Despite its ordeal, the cat was uninjured.

After a few minutes of work, they were able to free the cat, which fortunately was uninjured by its ordeal.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco