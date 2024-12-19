Purrrrfect ending for cat trapped in engine compartment of moving car on Central Coast

A cat may have used up one of its nine lives this week on the Central Coast. It became trapped in the engine compartment of a moving car.

It happened in Vandenberg Village. The driver got into the car and drove about 100 feet when they suddenly heard meowing.

They stopped, and called 911. Santa Barbara County firefighters found an adult cat which had become caught in the engine compartment by their fur.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department Despite its ordeal, the cat was uninjured.

After a few minutes of work, they were able to free the cat, which fortunately was uninjured by its ordeal.