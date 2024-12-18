Ventura County offers permit fee waivers to help property owners hit by the Mountain Fire

Ventura County is trying to make it a bit easier for people who lost their homes in November’s Mountain Fire to rebuild.

County Supervisors approved a series of fee wavers to provide some financial relief for those in the rebuilding process. Officials say the waivers could save about $20,000 in the rebuilding process of the average home.

The waivers apply to things like expedited plan reviews, grading permits, and building permits. County officials say they are also trying to improve coordination between different agencies to streamline the timeline for rebuilding.

The waivers will remain in effect through December of 2026. They are restricted to original property owners who are rebuilding.