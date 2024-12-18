2024
Ventura County offers permit fee waivers to help property owners hit by the Mountain Fire

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 18, 2024 at 2:02 PM PST
One of the homes destroyed by Ventura County's Mountain Fire.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
One of the homes destroyed by Ventura County's Mountain Fire.

The waivers could save around $20,000 in the cost of rebuilding a home. The county is also trying to streamline the permit process to speed up rebuilding.

Ventura County is trying to make it a bit easier for people who lost their homes in November’s Mountain Fire to rebuild.

County Supervisors approved a series of fee wavers to provide some financial relief for those in the rebuilding process. Officials say the waivers could save about $20,000 in the rebuilding process of the average home.

The waivers apply to things like expedited plan reviews, grading permits, and building permits. County officials say they are also trying to improve coordination between different agencies to streamline the timeline for rebuilding.

The waivers will remain in effect through December of 2026. They are restricted to original property owners who are rebuilding.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
