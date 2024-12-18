2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

New Family Justice Center to help crime victims, and their families planned for Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 18, 2024 at 2:23 PM PST
Bill Oxford
/
Unsplash

The third center would be located in Thousand Oaks, to serve people in the eastern part of Ventura County.

Ventura County is going to open a third family justice center in the county, to offer services to crime victims and their families.

The Ventura County District Attorney’s office has announced plans to locate it in Thousand Oaks, to serve the eastern part of the county.

It’s operated a longtime facility in Ventura, and is rolling out one in Oxnard.

The idea is to make support for crime victims more accessible, so they don’t have to travel across the county for assistance.

The county is looking for an 8,000 to 12,000 square foot building in Thousand Oaks that’s near public transportation, and has open space for youth recreational facilities.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newscrime victimsmarch for justice
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco