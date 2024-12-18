New Family Justice Center to help crime victims, and their families planned for Ventura County

Ventura County is going to open a third family justice center in the county, to offer services to crime victims and their families.

The Ventura County District Attorney’s office has announced plans to locate it in Thousand Oaks, to serve the eastern part of the county.

It’s operated a longtime facility in Ventura, and is rolling out one in Oxnard.

The idea is to make support for crime victims more accessible, so they don’t have to travel across the county for assistance.

The county is looking for an 8,000 to 12,000 square foot building in Thousand Oaks that’s near public transportation, and has open space for youth recreational facilities.