Liftoff! SpaceX launches a secret military payload into space from the Central Coast early Tuesday.

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 17, 2024 at 4:55 PM PST
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket took a secret U.S. military payload into orbit from the Central Coast Tuesday.
SpaceX
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket took a secret U.S. military payload into orbit from the Central Coast Tuesday.

Sonic boom heard in parts of the Tri-Counties.

Maybe it woke you up. SpaceX had an early morning launch on the Central Coast which rattled parts of the region with a sonic boom.

A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 5:19 a.m. Tuesday.

It carried a classified military payload. The NROL-149 mission was one in a series involving the launch of military reconnaissance satellites.

It was the 22nd flight for the reusable first stage booster used for the mission. It landed on a barge off the West Coast.

 
