Liftoff! SpaceX launches a secret military payload into space from the Central Coast early Tuesday.

Maybe it woke you up. SpaceX had an early morning launch on the Central Coast which rattled parts of the region with a sonic boom.

A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 5:19 a.m. Tuesday.

It carried a classified military payload. The NROL-149 mission was one in a series involving the launch of military reconnaissance satellites.

It was the 22nd flight for the reusable first stage booster used for the mission. It landed on a barge off the West Coast.