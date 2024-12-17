For those experiencing their first Christmas off the streets for years, a gift has extra meaning

Imagine this being your first holiday season off the streets and in secure housing. For many of the residents at an interim supportive housing village in Santa Barbara – it’s the first holiday season in years spent off the streets.

"We are behind them in their efforts to turn their life around, " says Sandy Schoolfield, a volunteer who is spearheading gift-giving to the residents at Dignity Moves Santa Barbara.

She says receiving a gift means a lot to those transitioning from being unhoused to stable housing

"It's designed to bring holiday cheer to each of our 114 residents. To have these bags on Christmas morning really is a very bright spot in the life of these individuals," she said.

The deadline for gifts is Monday, December 23 at 11:00 am. You can participate in the following ways:



Put together one or several of your own personalized gift packages in either a stocking, basket or holiday gift bag 9”x 11” Provide groups of specific items like body lotion, flashlights, candy, etc. Make a donation to Dignity Moves designated for Holiday Gifts

If you want to make a holiday gift, please contact Sandy Schoolfield sandy@snjmail.com and let her know how you would like to participate.