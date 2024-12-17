2024
For those experiencing their first Christmas off the streets for years, a gift has extra meaning

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published December 17, 2024 at 1:07 PM PST
Dignity Moves in Santa Maria is currently in development and will have 94 rooms which include housing for Transitional Age Youth
Dignity Moves
Dignity Moves provides interim housing for those transitioning from being unhoused to stable housing

For many of the residents at Dignity Moves in Santa Barbara, that’s the situation - and efforts are underway to make sure they have a gift or stocking to open.

Imagine this being your first holiday season off the streets and in secure housing. For many of the residents at an interim supportive housing village in Santa Barbara – it’s the first holiday season in years spent off the streets.

"We are behind them in their efforts to turn their life around, " says Sandy Schoolfield, a volunteer who is spearheading gift-giving to the residents at Dignity Moves Santa Barbara.

She says receiving a gift means a lot to those transitioning from being unhoused to stable housing

"It's designed to bring holiday cheer to each of our 114 residents. To have these bags on Christmas morning really is a very bright spot in the life of these individuals," she said.

The deadline for gifts is Monday, December 23 at 11:00 am. You can participate in the following ways:

  1. Put together one or several of your own personalized gift packages in either a stocking, basket or holiday gift bag 9”x 11”
  2. Provide groups of specific items like body lotion, flashlights, candy, etc.
  3. Make a donation to Dignity Moves designated for Holiday Gifts

If you want to make a holiday gift, please contact Sandy Schoolfield sandy@snjmail.com and let her know how you would like to participate.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
