Ventura County doctor headed to federal prison for role in Medicare fraud case

A Ventura County doctor has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for his part on a Medicare fraud scheme.

Federal prosecutors say from 2016 to 2019, Dr. Victor Contreras and Juanita Antenor submitted fraudulent and false claims for hospice care. They say the Santa Paula doctor signed off on claims for people who weren’t eligible for Medicare hospice coverage.

$3.9 million dollars in fraudulent claims were submitted. $3.2 million were actually paid.

Contreras pled guilty to one count of health care fraud. In addition to the jail sentence, the 69-year-old man was ordered to pay $2.2 million in restitution. His co-defendant fled, and is still being sought. Prosecutors say a third person involved in the scheme will go on trial next year.