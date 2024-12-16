2024
Here comes the judge! New Ventura County Superior Court Judge sworn into office

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 16, 2024 at 11:56 AM PST
Bill Oxford
/
Unsplash

Carla Ortega brings three decades of legal experience to the post.

Ventura County’s newest Superior Court judge has officially taken over her new post. Carla Ortega took oath of office in a ceremony Monday.

Ortega was the Managing Attorney for the Kern County Superior Court for the last six years.

For more than 20 years, she was an attorney in different roles with the federal U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. Ortega began her legal career as an attorney with an Oxnard law fire in 1994.

She was appointed to the Ventura County Superior Court post by the Governor in November, to fill the opening created by the retirement of Judge Jeff Bennett.
