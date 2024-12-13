2024
California Coast News

Trio of men arrested for string of home burglaries in Ventura, Los Angeles Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 13, 2024 at 10:51 AM PST
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Surveillance video helps detectives track down men to the San Fernando Valley

Detectives say they’ve arrested a trio of San Fernando Valley men responsible for a string of burglaries in Ventura and Los Angeles Counties.

On December 1, some men broke into the garage of a Camarillo home, and stole items ranging from electric bikes to a generator. But, they were caught on surveillance video, and investigators were able to identify their car.

It was tracked to Granada Hills. The detectives say they not only found the three men, but two trailers filled with stolen items from a string of home burglaries.

They were arrested on a number of charges. One of those taken into custody was a man considered to be an armed and dangerous parolee.

 
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco