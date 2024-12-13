Trio of men arrested for string of home burglaries in Ventura, Los Angeles Counties

Detectives say they’ve arrested a trio of San Fernando Valley men responsible for a string of burglaries in Ventura and Los Angeles Counties.

On December 1, some men broke into the garage of a Camarillo home, and stole items ranging from electric bikes to a generator. But, they were caught on surveillance video, and investigators were able to identify their car.

It was tracked to Granada Hills. The detectives say they not only found the three men, but two trailers filled with stolen items from a string of home burglaries.

They were arrested on a number of charges. One of those taken into custody was a man considered to be an armed and dangerous parolee.



