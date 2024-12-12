37 arrested in shoplifting sweep at Ventura shopping center

The latest in a series of law enforcement blitzes targeting shoplifters focused on a popular Ventura County mall and led to 37 arrests.

The Ventura County Organized Retail Task Force put together a two-day operation at Ventura’s Pacific View Mall. They worked with a half dozen law enforcement agencies, as well as security teams from the mall, Target, Macy’s, and JC Penney.

Unlike similar blitzes at factory outlet stores in the county, most of the 37 people arrested were from Ventura County. The arrests include 21 adults and 16 juveniles.

While most of the arrests for shoplifting, in some cases they included other charges like drug possession and possession of burglary tools.

