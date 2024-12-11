Whew! Extreme wind, Red Flag warnings over for Ventura, Los Angeles Counties

Firefighters are continuing to battle Malibu’s Franklin wildfire, which has charred more than 4,000 acres of land and destroyed or damaged homes and other structures. But, they are starting to get the upper hand on the fire.

The Red Flag Warnings for high wind in Ventura and Los Angeles Counties have expired. The Santa Ana wind event which pushed the Franklin Fire out of control, and caused big concerns in Ventura County, is over.

The last remaining Red Flag warnings for high fire danger in the region expired Wednesday afternoon.

Ventura County came through the wind event with no major problems. There were some small brush fires—one outside of Fillmore Tuesday, and one in Simi Valley Wednesday. Neither caused damage, and both were stopped quickly.

At one point, more than 60,000 Southern California Edison customers in Ventura County had been warned they might face precautionary public safety power shutoffs. As of Wednesday afternoon, the warnings had been cancelled, and less than a hundred customers were impacted by actual shutoffs.

Now, there’s a big twist to the weather forecast. After all the wind and wildfire concerns, there’s a chance of rain. The first of three systems arrives on the Central Coast Wednesday night. It could mean showers north of Santa Barbara, and sprinkles to the south.

Two more small systems could bring a chance of rain on Saturday and again on Monday.

