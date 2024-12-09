2024
New research says that less is more when it comes to fancy gift packaging

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published December 9, 2024 at 6:00 AM PST
Maia I
/
Unsplash
Professor at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo researched the significance of gift-wrap.

You know the gifts? The ones with layers of packaging and swarths of ribbon? That means they’re better gifts, right? Wrong - so says new research from a professor at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

"We tend to think that, if I make the external packaging even more appealing than gifts, recipients will like it even more. And they may think I am all the more thoughtful. But ironically and surprisingly, this is totally the opposite," explains Dr. Miranda Yin, who conducted the research.

She says that she found overpackaged gifts can backfire and that moderation is key to a well-received gift.

"Excessive or over packaging will actually backfire," said Yin.

And – she says – a heartfelt note is what can make all the difference.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
