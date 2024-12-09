New research says that less is more when it comes to fancy gift packaging

You know the gifts? The ones with layers of packaging and swarths of ribbon? That means they’re better gifts, right? Wrong - so says new research from a professor at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

"We tend to think that, if I make the external packaging even more appealing than gifts, recipients will like it even more. And they may think I am all the more thoughtful. But ironically and surprisingly, this is totally the opposite," explains Dr. Miranda Yin, who conducted the research.

She says that she found overpackaged gifts can backfire and that moderation is key to a well-received gift.

"Excessive or over packaging will actually backfire," said Yin.

And – she says – a heartfelt note is what can make all the difference.