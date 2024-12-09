Mental competency hearing set for Ventura County man accused of killing his brother.

A mental competency has been set for January for a Ventura County man accused of killing his brother with an ax.

Zuberi Sharp is facing murder and corporal injury charges stemming from last Thursday night’s attack at a Newbury Park home. The 15-year-boy died at a hospital minutes later.

Sharp was arrested a short time later. The 24-year-old man had gone to nearby Newbury Park High School. He was nude and on the football field when he was arrested. Sharp appeared on court Monday, but didn’t enter a plea pending the results of the competency hearing.

Sharp is the son of convicted murderer Calvin Sharp. In 2007, the elder Sharp stabbed to death a six year old boy, and seriously injured the boy’s mother and a friend when they tried to intervene.

