Former priest gets Ventura County jail sentence for possession of child sexual abuse images

A former Roman Catholic priest who served in Ventura and Los Angeles County churches has been sentenced to 365 days in jail, after he pled no contest to possession of child sexual abuse materials.

Ventura County prosecutors say Rodolfo Martinez-Guevara had more than 600 images in his possession when he was arrested in 2023. He became the focus of an investigation after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received multiple reports that he had some of the sexually explicit images.

Martinez-Guevara was a priest in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles. One of the churches he served at was in Oxnard.

In addition to the year jail sentence, the 39-year-old man was sentenced to two years probation, and will be required to register as a sex offender for 10 years.