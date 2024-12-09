Central Coast researchers leading new study on pregnancy related diabetes

A Central Coast university is trying to tackle the issue of diabetes triggered as a result of pregnancy. Cal Poly San Luis Obispo is teaming up with Brown University, Northwestern University, and some other institutions on a five-year national research study.

Women who are pregnant or recently gave birth can develop what’s known as gestational diabetes. It happens when high blood sugar levels occur during pregnancy, which can lead to Type 2 diabetes.

The study is focused on using medically based meals to reduce the blood sugar problem. About a thousand women across the country will take part in the project, with nurses and community health workers guiding their diets.

Cal Poly’s Center for Health Research is leading the study, which is being funded with a $10.6 million grant from a nonprofit health care institute.

