High wildfire danger for parts of Tri-Counties: Santa Ana winds could hit 60-80 miles an hour

We could see some potentially dangerous Santa Ana wind conditions, and elevated wildfire danger Monday through Wednesday in parts of the Tri-Counties.

High pressure over the Great Basin is setting the stage for wind which could be in the 40-65 mile an hour range in parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. Gusts approaching 80 miles an hour are possible in mountain areas. The strongest wind is expected in the eastern part of the county.

Red Flag warning will be in effect for much of Ventura County Monday through Wednesday night. The strongest wind is predicted for Monday night, and early Tuesday. More than 66,000 Southern California Edison customers in Ventura County have been notified that they could be affected by Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

There is also a Red Flag warning for San Luis Obispo County’s mountains.

