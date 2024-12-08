2024
Body found more than a week after mysterious SUV crash in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 8, 2024 at 3:25 PM PST
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

SUV plunged more than a thousand feet off mountain road.

What was being called a mysterious traffic accident in Ventura County is now being investigated as a fatal collision.

On December 1, an SUV tumbled a thousand feet down off of Deer Creek Road, near the Pacific Coast Highway. It’s off of the PCH between Oxnard and Malibu.

A man who said he was in the SUV climbed up to the highway, and got a ride. But, CHP officers say he didn’t report the early morning Sunday night until Monday afternoon. He said there were two other people in the SUV that were missing.

A two day air and ground search failed to turn up anyone. On Friday, the family of a man reported him missing. That led to a new search Saturday, and the discovery of a man’s body in some bushes. His name hasn’t been released yet. An autopsy is pending. There’s no word on the third person reported to be in the SUV.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
