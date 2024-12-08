Body found more than a week after mysterious SUV crash in Ventura County

What was being called a mysterious traffic accident in Ventura County is now being investigated as a fatal collision.

On December 1, an SUV tumbled a thousand feet down off of Deer Creek Road, near the Pacific Coast Highway. It’s off of the PCH between Oxnard and Malibu.

A man who said he was in the SUV climbed up to the highway, and got a ride. But, CHP officers say he didn’t report the early morning Sunday night until Monday afternoon. He said there were two other people in the SUV that were missing.

A two day air and ground search failed to turn up anyone. On Friday, the family of a man reported him missing. That led to a new search Saturday, and the discovery of a man’s body in some bushes. His name hasn’t been released yet. An autopsy is pending. There’s no word on the third person reported to be in the SUV.