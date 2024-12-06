A chef's vision to support farmers and fight climate change

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode The great food rescue

What is a restaurant's role in food sustainability? Chef and climate activist Anthony Myint is giving restaurants and their customers a more direct way to support regenerative farming.

About Anthony Myint

Anthony Myint is the executive director of Zero Foodprint, a non-profit that collaborates with the food service industry and regional governments to support farmers and foster healthier farming practices.

He is also a chef, winning the 2019 Basque Culinary World Prize for his work with Zero Foodprint. He is known in the restaurant industry as the cofounder of Mission Street Food and The Perennial. He is currently on the Board of Trustees for the James Beard Foundation.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by James Delahoussaye and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

