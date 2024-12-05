Former congressional, Sheriff's candidate in Ventura County accused of fradulent voter registration

Prosecutors say a San Fernando Valley man has been charged with submitting multiple fictitious voter registration applications in Ventura County.

They say Bruce Boyer has been charged with perjury, after the County Registrar discovered four fraudulent voter registration forms preceding the November election.

The Registrar turned over the forms to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigation, which led to the charges.

Boyer has made his first court appearance already, but he hasn’t entered a plea yet. In 2018, Boyer unsuccessfully tried to run for Ventura County Sheriff. This year, he was a candidate for the 26th District Congressional seat, but he failed to make it past the primary election.