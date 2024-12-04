At the top! International relief agency based in Santa Barbara gets 100% Charity Navigator rating

A Tri-Counties based international relief agency has received a 100% rating from a charity monitoring service for the 14th year in a row.

Santa Barbara based Direct Relief also was named one of Charity Navigator’s Best Humanitarian Relief Charities in 2024.

Direct Relief is known for supplying medicine, medical supplies and other aid to areas hit by disaster or crisis around the world.

During the year, it provided more than 370 million doses of medicine across 90 countries, and all 50 U.S. states. It sent aid to areas hit by Hurricanes Beryl, Helen, and Milton. And internationally, ir provided nearly $300 million in support to the Middle East, and more than $322 million to Ukraine.