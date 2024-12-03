2024
Oscar, Tony Award nominee to be honored by the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 3, 2024 at 11:33 AM PST
Colman Domingo will be honored at the 2025 Santa Barbara International Film Festival.
He’s been nominated for an Oscar and a Tony Award, and has won an Emmy.

Now, actor Colman Domingo is going to be honored by the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Domingo will receive the festival’s Montecito Award on February 14.

He’s starred in acclaimed films like Rustin, about a noted civil rights leader, and the movie The Color Purple. Domingo won an Emmy for his role in the HBO Max series Euphoria.

He stars in the current hit movie Sing Sing, which is the story of a falsely imprisoned man who takes part in a theater prison production.

Past winners of the festival’s Montecito Award include Jeffrey Wright, Angela Bassett, Daniel Day-Lewis, and Oprah Winfrey.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
