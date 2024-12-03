Authorities investigate mysterious SUV crash in Ventura County: Two people are reported missing

Authorities continue to investigate a mysterious traffic accident on a remote mountain road in Ventura County, which may or may not have left two people missing.

CHP officers say the crash occurred early Sunday morning on Deer Creek Road, just north of the Pacific Coast Highway. That’s between Oxnard and Malibu.

An SUV plunged more than a thousand feet off the road.

But, it wasn’t reported until Monday afternoon. A person who said they was a passenger in the SUV told officers that he climbed up to the road and got a ride, but that the two other occupants were still missing.

Search and rescue teams aided by a helicopter have failed to find anyone else.

