An underserved part of Santa Barbara County is getting more support for working families

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published December 3, 2024 at 9:27 AM PST
A new child-care center will significantly expand childcare capacity in Lompoc.

Finding affordable childcare is a problem for most working parents - and in Lompoc, it's particularly difficult, says Lori Goodman, the executive director of LEAP.

"Lompoc is the area in the county that's a childcare desert. There's just not enough spaces for children, particularly those under the age of two," said Goodman.

She says their new children’s center opening in Lompoc will add 58 spaces. Goodman says that's a long way to being part of the solution to the issue – but not all of the way.

"It is virtually impossible to balance working and childcare and we really provide excellent, high quality, trauma -informed, free child-care. But even when we're open, it's not going to meet all of the needs. There's still more need there," said Goodman.

The ribbon cutting ceremony for the new LEAP Children’s Center takes place on Thursday.
