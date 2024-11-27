Relief fund for Ventura County wildfire victims has distributed more than $287,000

It’s going to be a rough Thanksgiving weekend for hundreds of people impacted by Ventura County’s Mountain Fire. The nearly 20,000 acre blaze destroyed or damaged 370 structures, including a number of homes.

The Ventura County Community Foundation and Ventura County set up a relief fund, which has received hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations.

Officials say as of this week, more than $287,000 has been distributed to people impacted by the fire, as well as organizations which helped with things like emergency pet care.

They say the money has been used for things like providing emergency housing, food, and basic necessities for those hard hit by the November 6 blaze.

Here is a link to make contributions to the fund. 100% of the donations go to those impacted.