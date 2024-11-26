Can you pass the turkey? 4000 Ventura County families get turkey dinners from non-profit food bank

Tens of thousands of people in need in the Tri-Counties have been getting special Thanksgiving meals this week, thanks to one of the region’s largest food banks.

On Tuesday afternoon, Food Share had a huge drive-thru food giveaway event on the Oxnard College campus.

"Instead of our normal drive-thru we do every week, we are doing a special one for Thanksgiving. We're giving out 20 pound turkeys, and all the fixings that go with it, so our hungry friends here in Ventura County can have a wonderful Thanksgiving dinner," said Food Share President and CEO Monica White.

She said they gave out 2000 turkey dinners at the Oxnard event, and 2000 at other events this week.

Some 80 volunteers were on hand to help, with some coming from stores like Albertson's and Vons. The Los Angeles Rams had some staff members, and some cheerleaders on hand to help as well.

Volunteer Nella Hauser said it will be a great feeling on Thanksgiving known they helped feed those in need.

"I'll be thinking about all these people that are going to have a great Thanksgiving dinner," said Hauser. "I hope it makes their day a little happier, too."

Those picking up food are filled with gratitude for the help.

"It's really important to feed my family," said one woman. She said it will make a big difference for the holiday weekend.



