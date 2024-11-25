Ventura County prosecutors say educator is charged with molesting multiple students

Ventura County prosecutors say a former school counselor in Santa Paula has been charged with molesting eight children.

David Lane Braff Junior is facing 17 felony molestation counts. Prosecutors say the incidents occurred between 2015 and 2019 at McKevett Elementary School. The now 42-year-old man was a school counselor at the school at the time.

They say the victims were between six and ten years old, and that the crimes occurred on campus.

At the time of his arrest, the Thousand Oaks man was an assistant principal, and school counselor at a charter school in the San Fernando Valley. Investigators say they are trying to determine if there are more potential victims.