California Coast News

Two stabbed, third person hit in head with pipe in Ventura crime spree: Suspect in attacks arrested

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 25, 2024 at 1:00 PM PST
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

The attacks all occured during a short period of time in the downtown Ventura area.

A man is facing a string of criminal charges following a Ventura crime spree in which two people were stabbed, and another was hit in the head with a pipe.

It happened just after 7 a.m. Saturday. Ventura Police received a 911 call from a man who had been stabbed in the back by a passing bicyclist. Moments later, there was calls about a second stabbing victim nearby, as well as a person who had been hit with a pipe and robbed.

Officers flooded the area, and found a fourth victim who had been robbed of his car keys at knifepoint. They say arrested Efrain Troncoso as he tried to start the stolen vehicle.

The 22-year-old man had recently been released from the Ventura County Jail, and was already facing arson, and resisting arrest causing injury to an officer charges. Troncoso is now facing a half dozen additional criminal counts.
