Santa Barbara International Film Festival to honor Timothee Chalamet

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 25, 2024 at 12:02 PM PST
SBIFF
Actor will receive the festival's Arlington Artist of the Year Award.

The star of a highly acclaimed new film about rock legend Bob Dylan is going to be honored at the upcoming Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Timothee Chalamet will receive the festival’s Arlington Artist of the Year Award on February 11. Chalamet plays Dylan in the biopic A Compete Unknown. Earlier this year, he was one of the stars of the huge box office hit Dune: Part Two.

He received a Best Actor Oscar nomination in 2018, for Call Me By Your Name. He’s also starred in movies like Lady Bird, Little Women, and Dune.

Annette Benning won the inaugural Arlington Award at the film festival last February. The 2025 festival will take place February 4-15.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
