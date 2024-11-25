Santa Barbara International Film Festival to honor Timothee Chalamet

The star of a highly acclaimed new film about rock legend Bob Dylan is going to be honored at the upcoming Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Timothee Chalamet will receive the festival’s Arlington Artist of the Year Award on February 11. Chalamet plays Dylan in the biopic A Compete Unknown. Earlier this year, he was one of the stars of the huge box office hit Dune: Part Two.

He received a Best Actor Oscar nomination in 2018, for Call Me By Your Name. He’s also starred in movies like Lady Bird, Little Women, and Dune.

Annette Benning won the inaugural Arlington Award at the film festival last February. The 2025 festival will take place February 4-15.