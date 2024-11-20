Going Green! Ventura starts work on two major solar projects to power municipal facilities

A South Coast city is making a major move towards going green. Ventura has started work on two solar power projects.

The projects will generate more than 1.5 million kilowatt hours of electricity annually to power the city’s Police and Fire Headquarters, and Ventura Community Park. It’s enough to power about 200 homes.

The city has a deal with the ForeFront Power company. The company will build and maintain the solar power facilities at no cost to the city. The City has agreed to buy the power from ForeFront at a fixed, below market rate.

Not only with the power be green, it’s expected the deal with save Ventura more than $2 million over the length of the 20 year contract.