California Coast News

Going Green! Ventura starts work on two major solar projects to power municipal facilities

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 20, 2024 at 1:53 PM PST
Work has started on two solar power projects which will help the city save millions on electricity while being more green.
City of Ventura
The project will generate 1.5 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, which is enough to power about 200 homes.

A South Coast city is making a major move towards going green. Ventura has started work on two solar power projects.

The projects will generate more than 1.5 million kilowatt hours of electricity annually to power the city’s Police and Fire Headquarters, and Ventura Community Park. It’s enough to power about 200 homes.

The city has a deal with the ForeFront Power company. The company will build and maintain the solar power facilities at no cost to the city. The City has agreed to buy the power from ForeFront at a fixed, below market rate.

Not only with the power be green, it’s expected the deal with save Ventura more than $2 million over the length of the 20 year contract.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
