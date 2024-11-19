Reports of shots fired leads to two school lockdowns on Central Coast

Two Central Coast schools were placed on lockdown Tuesday morning following reports of gunfire in the area. But, it turned out to be a false call.

It happened at around 10 a.m. near the East Side of Vandenberg Space Force Base. After reports of shots fired, Vandenberg Middle School and Manzanita Charter School were placed on lockdown.

Vandenberg Police and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area. An all clear was declared during the noon hour.

The base was actually conducting an active shooter drill for its security teams, but that was taking place on a different area of the facility. Base officials say the drill was unrelated to the incident.

