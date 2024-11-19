2024
California Coast News

Christmas comes early to Ventura: Water recycling program gets $60 million federal grant

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 19, 2024 at 12:32 PM PST
Ventura is going to expand its wastewater treatment facility. By adding additional purification steps, the facility will produce water that's cleaner than current tap water and be recirculated into the ground to bolster the city's water supply.
KCLU
The $370 million dollar project would create a cutting edge water recycling facility which would meet about 20% of the city's needs.

The gift-giving season has come early for the City of Ventura.

The city has received word that it will receive a $60 million dollar grant from the federal government for its new cutting edge wastewater recycling facility.

The facility will produce about 3600 acre feet of recycled water annually, which is enough to meet about 20% of the city's annual needs.

The total price tag for the Ventura Water Pure program is more than $370 million dollars. The City has now lined up more than $75 million in federal funding and $173 million in federal loans.

The project would pump the purified water into the region's groundwater system. The goal is to have it operational in 2027.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
