Christmas comes early to Ventura: Water recycling program gets $60 million federal grant

The gift-giving season has come early for the City of Ventura.

The city has received word that it will receive a $60 million dollar grant from the federal government for its new cutting edge wastewater recycling facility.

The facility will produce about 3600 acre feet of recycled water annually, which is enough to meet about 20% of the city's annual needs.

The total price tag for the Ventura Water Pure program is more than $370 million dollars. The City has now lined up more than $75 million in federal funding and $173 million in federal loans.

The project would pump the purified water into the region's groundwater system. The goal is to have it operational in 2027.